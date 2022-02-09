COVID-19 test rates reduced

The Health department has issued orders revising the rates for COVID-19 tests and other protective gears such as PPE kits and N95 masks.

According to the revised rates, RT-PCR test will be charged ₹300 (earlier rate was ₹500), rapid antigen test ₹100 (₹300 earlier rate), Xpert NAT ₹2,350 (₹2,500), TRUNAT ₹1,225 (₹1,500) and RT Lamp test will be ₹1,025 (₹1,150 earlier rate). These are rates inclusive of all additional charges.

For PPE kits, the minimum rate for a single unit in XL size will be ₹154, XXL will be ₹156, while the maximum rate that may be charged will be ₹175 for both these sizes.