COVID-19: strict restrictions imposed at Athirappilly

Tourists not to be allowed

As COVID-19 has been reported at Vettilappara, strict restrictions have been imposed from wards 2 to 7 of Athirappilly panchayat for the next seven days. Hotels and shops, except those selling essential goods, have been closed.

Tourists will not be allowed to Athirappilly. Cases will be registered against people who venture out without any emergency. Only emergency services will be available in the panchayat office, according to panchayat president Thankamma Varghese.

A headload worker in the panchayat, who was working at Aluva, was infected with the disease on Friday.

Jul 11, 2020

