COVID-19 protocol: 67 sectoral magistrates appointed

With the modified pandemic norms coming into effect from Thursday, 67 sectoral magistrates have been appointed in the district for enforcing the COVID-19 protocol.

Thirty-six sectoral magistrates had been posted in the panchayats, 10 in the Corporation limits, four in the municipalities, and 17 in busy city locations, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Friday.

Under the modified regulations, shops were allowed to open on all days except Sunday when the lockdown would be in force, she said. Inspections would be strengthened in the district as part of enforcing the protocol.

Containment zones

Ward 2 of Vembayam grama panchayat and Ward 6 of Pangode grama panchayat had been declared containment zones after an increase in the infection rate was reported, the Collector said.

Shops selling provisions, fruits and vegetables, milk and milk products, fish and meat, and bakeries, could remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This would be applicable to shops selling cattle and poultry feed and pet food, she said. Ration shops, Maveli stores, Milma booths, and Supplyco outlets, could stay open till 5 p.m. Restaurants could function from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. for home delivery of food. Dine-in, take-away were not permitted.

Ward 12 of Karavaram grama panchayat, Ward 6 of Vamanapuram grama panchayat, and Ward 33 of Neyyatinkara municipality were excluded from the list of containment zones as the spread of infection had been brought under control, the Collector said.