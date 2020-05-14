COVID-19 patient gives birth through C-section

A 26-year-old pregnant woman who came from Kuwait on May 9 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday. She was shifted to the General Hospital from her house at Kadapra, near Thiruvalla, later in the day, where she delivered a baby girl by Caesarian section. The woman who came to the Cochin airport in a special Air India flight had been placed in quarantine at her home on May 9.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the district has gone up to two. Both of them have been admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Under observation

As per a medical bulletin, eight persons remain under observation at three government hospitals in the district as on Thursday.

Five are at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, one at the General Hospital in Adoor, and two at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. A total of 198 persons got discharged from hospitals as on Thursday evening.