Watch | COVID-19 pandemic delays Kerala’s boat races

Kerala’s renowned snake boat races are likely to be cancelled due to the pandemic. These boat races are conducted on the backwaters of Kerala annually.



The aim is to promote Kerala’s traditional festivals. 140-ft-long snakeboats, known as chundan vallams are used for this race. They are crewed by around 100 oarsmen.

Committee members say it is not possible to organise the race ensuring physical distancing. Champakulam Moolam boat race, the season opener will not be held as per schedule.

The fate of Nehru trophy boat race, known as Kuttanad’s Olympics on water also remains uncertain. The second season of the Champions Boat League is also likely to be rescheduled.



According to an official with the Tourism Department, the process of franchisee acquisitions of CBL teams has come to a halt. Boat clubs had recruited rowers months ago, but they remain less optimistic about races taking place anytime soon.