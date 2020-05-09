COVID-19 hospital in Kasaragod

The government has accorded sanction to a 500-bed COVID-19 hospital to be set up in five acres at Thekkkil village in Kasaragod district by Tata Projects Ltd. under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Aimed at improving the medical infrastructure in the border district, the hospital to take care of those infected by SARS-CoV-2 will have a 400-bed quarantine ward and a 96-bed isolation ward. Adjunct facilities such as observation rooms, laboratories, rest rooms, and toilets will be created.

The cost of the facilities will be borne by Tata Projects.