Kerala

COVID-19 hospital in Kasaragod

CSR project of Tata Projects in Kasaragod to have 400-bed quarantine ward, 96-bed isolation ward

The government has accorded sanction to a 500-bed COVID-19 hospital to be set up in five acres at Thekkkil village in Kasaragod district by Tata Projects Ltd. under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Aimed at improving the medical infrastructure in the border district, the hospital to take care of those infected by SARS-CoV-2 will have a 400-bed quarantine ward and a 96-bed isolation ward. Adjunct facilities such as observation rooms, laboratories, rest rooms, and toilets will be created.

The cost of the facilities will be borne by Tata Projects.

