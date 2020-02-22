COVID-19: 711 persons under observation in Kerala

In all, 711 people in the State are under observation for COVID-19, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja said here on Friday.

Among them, 706 are on home quarantine while five others are admitted to various hospitals. Of 437 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, 426 tested negative for COVID-19.

At the same time, 216 people who had been on home quarantine were released from the isolation regime as per revised guidelines. Nonetheless, the Health Department continued to be on alert against the epidemic and people returning from the virus-affected regions such as China should confine themselves to their homes and refrain from visiting public places, the Minister said.

In capital district

In all, 208 people were in observation in Thiruvananthapuram district. Among them, 206 people were on home quarantine and two others in hospitals.

As many as 163 people were released from observation in Malappuram district on Friday.