Court verdict disappoints UDF workers in Wayanad

April 20, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KALPETTA

United Democratic Front (UDF) workers took out a march here on Thursday expressing solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his legal battle.

The verdict by a sessions court in Surat on Mr. Gandhi’s plea for a stay on conviction in a defamation case over his 2019 ‘Modi surname’ remark disappointed UDF workers in Wayanad, his former constituency.

The Congress leader had been disqualified as Member of Parliament after his conviction.

UDF leaders who participated in a rally led by Mr. Gandhi and his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a few days ago in Wayanad had anticipated a favourable verdict.

District Congress Committee president N.D. Appachan expressed hope that Mr. Gandhi would get justice from a higher court.

KPCC general secretary K.K. Abraham termed the verdict as “unfortunate”.