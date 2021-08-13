Kerala

Court order lets Sister Lucy Kalappura to continue to stay at Karakkamala Convent of Franciscan Clarist Congregation

Sister Lucy Kalappura   | Photo Credit: S. RAMESH KURUP

The Mananthavady Munsiff Court on Friday issued an order that Sister Lucy Kalappura could remain at the Karakkamala Convent of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in the district until the final verdict in the case related to her expulsion by the FCC.

The order was based on a petition filed by Sister Lucy in 2020. The convent authorities later approached the court seeking the expulsion of the Catholic nun after the Vatican had confirmed the action of the FCC authorities expelling her from the convent.

However, the court ruled that Sister Lucy could remain at the Karakkamala Convent after a four-day trial, including a two-day virtual trial.

“The order is a crucial one for me in my 40 years of life as a nun, since it gives me the courage to fight injustice,” Sister Lucy told The Hindu.

“I hope it would educate the community, especially the nunhood, that even a nun can raise her voice against the injustice and inequality of authorities,” she said.


