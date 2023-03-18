HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple found dead near Kilimanoor; murder-suicide suspected

March 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A couple was found dead in their house near Kilimanoor in a suspected case of murder-suicide late Friday.

The Kilimanoor police have identified the deceased as Rajendran, 65, of Pedikulam near Karette, and his wife Sasikala, 57. The corpses were found around 11.30 p.m.

The police suspect Rajendran, a retired government employee, smothered Sasikala, his second wife, with a pillow before hanging himself from the ceiling. Rajendran’s first wife had died many years ago.

The incident came to light after Rajendran’s son, who has settled in Ernakulam, alerted a friend residing near their house to check on the couple after they were involved in a heated argument. The lifeless bodies were found after the window panes were smashed. The bodies were subsequently shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.