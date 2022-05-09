Couple electrocuted

A retired BSNL official and his wife were found dead in a shed near their house at Mayithara in Cherthala south grama panchayat on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Haridas (72) and Shyamala (65).

The Arthunkal police said they were electrocuted to death in a suspected case of suicide. "The bodies were found entwined in wires. Haridas was recently diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. We suspect his health condition prompted the couple to end their lives," said an official.

(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling the suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 0471-2552056, 1056).