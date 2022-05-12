Couple charred to death at Anad

It is suspected that man died while trying to save woman

It is suspected that man died while trying to save woman

A couple was found charred to death in an apartment near Nedumangad on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Abhilash, 38, and Bindu 29, of Anad. The incident occurred around 3.30 p.m. in a three-storey apartment at the Anad bank junction where the couple stayed along with Bindu’s six-year-old son.

Bindu has been separated from her husband and has been living with Abhilash. Abhilash has been working in the Middle East and reached Anad on Wednesday.

According to the police, Bindu is suspected to have doused herself in kerosene during a heated argument. While Bindu set herself ablaze, Abhilash too caught fire during his attempt to save her. The child’s efforts to save his mother by alerting the neighbours turned futile. The couple died on the spot after sustaining severe burns.

The Nedumangad police have commenced a probe in the case.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline - DISHA 1056, 0471-2552056)