Couple braves Kerala floods to get married

Akash Kunjumon and Aishwarya A., heading to the wedding venue in a cooking vessel through a waterlogged road at Thalavady in Kuttanad on Monday, October 18, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Amidst flooding woes, Akash Kunjumon and A. Aishwarya, braved adverse conditions to tie the knot in a water-filled hall at Thalavady in Kuttanad on October 18.

Mr. Kunjumon and Ms. Aishwarya, determined to get married reached the wedding venue in a large aluminium cooking vessel as all roads in the region remain waterlogged.

"The wedding was originally scheduled at Panayannurkavu Devi Temple at Thalavady. As the temple remains submerged, we shifted the ceremony to a nearby hall, where the floodwaters have not entered the stage. Although we tried to arrange a small boat to reach the venue, none was available. We took a cooking vessel to reach there. We are happy the wedding has taken place on ‘muhurtham'," says Mr. Kunjumon.

Although Mr. Kunjumon hailing from Thakazhi and Ms. Aishwarya from Ambalappuzha legally got married on October 6, the wedding ritual was scheduled for October 18. The couple, both health workers, entered into the wedlock in the presence of a small number of relatives.

Incessant rains that lashed the district in recent days clubbed with an increase in flow of water from the eastern side have submerged parts of the Kuttanad region.


