Couple allege moral policing by police

Alleged incident took place on Tuesday night

District Police Chief R. Ilango has ordered a departmental inquiry into an allegation of moral policing by the police against a couple who came to a beach near Pandikasala at Thalassery on Tuesday night.

The Thalassery Assistant Commissioner of Police and Special Branch Deputy Superintendent will carry out the inquiry against the Thalassery inspector and sub-inspector, said Mr. Illango here on Saturday.

He said the police would separately investigate the allegations. CCTV footage of the police station and the wound certificate would be checked.

The couple, Megha and Prathyush, raised allegations of moral policing by the Thalassery police. Earlier, a case was filed against them for allegedly assaulting the police and obstructing their work. Prathyush is in remand in the case and Megha is out on bail

Megha told the media that the police behaved badly when they went to the seashore at night. When the couple questioned their behaviour, the police abused them. They then dragged Prathyush to the station and beat him. They also threatened to tie him upside down at the station. They had to stay outside the police station all night.

However, the police said Thalassery sub-inspector R. Manu questioned the couple when he saw them at a deserted place in the middle of the night. However, the couple argued when he instructed them not to stay late night at the place. They also refused to show the documents of their vehicle. However, Prathyush had a scuffle with the officer and injured him when asked to come to the station.

In the scuffle, the uniform of the sub-inspector was torn and more personnel came and brought him to the station. The couple were arrested and produced in court, where the magistrate remanded Prathyush to Thalassery subjail and granted bail to the woman.