Country’s future lies in AI, semiconductor and electronics research: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

March 12, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti, has said India’s future lies in the growth of the start-up ecosystem driven by artificial intelligence, semiconductors and electronics.

He was speaking while inaugurating the country’s first Digital India FutureLABS Centre at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) on the Technopark campus here on Tuesday. The second Digital India FutureLABS Summit was also held on the occasion.

Emphasising on the country’s potential in the semiconductor industry, the Minister said the country has received investment proposals worth ₹2.5 lakh crore in the semiconductor domain during the last two years. “We are now creating an ecosystem that encompasses manufacturing, packaging, innovation, design, skills and research,” he said.

He also stressed on the significant role of research and innovation in strategic electronics that is crucial in the domains of space science, defence, security and surveillance.

PARAM Shavak

Mr. Chandrasekhar formally launched PARAM Shavak, an indigenously designed supercomputing-in-a-box solution for beginners, jointly designed by C-DAC and VVDN Technologies. He also launched indigenously developed electric vehicle DC-DC converter and a movable electric vehicle charger on the occasion.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Tata Power Renewable Microgrid and C-DAC in the areas of microgrid development and deployment.

The Digital India FutureLABS, coordinated by C-DAC, aims to tap into the trillion-dollar business opportunity presented by the electronics system design and manufacturing sector. It will focus on growth areas such as compute, communication, automotive and mobility, strategic electronics and industrial IoT (Internet of Things).

Kalai Selvan A., Director, C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram; Manoj Gupta, chief executive officer, Tata Power Renewable Microgrid; Karthik Hajela, chief operating officer, Log9 Materials; C.P. Sharma, chairman and managing director, Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd.; Atul Deshmukh, vice-president (technology), Bharat Forge; and Meenakshi Singh, director, JMV LPS Ltd. also spoke at the summit.