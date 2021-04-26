Counting at 13 centres in Malappuram on Sunday

3,716 officials to be deployed

The counting of votes polled in 16 Assembly constituencies and Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency will be held at 13 centres in the district on Sunday next.

The following are the constituencies and the centres where the counting will take place.

Kondotty: GVHSS, Melangadi, Kondotty; Eranad & Manjeri: Government College, Malappuram; Nilambur & Wandoor: Mar Thoma College, Chungathara; Perinthalmanna: Government Girls Vocational Higher Secondary School, Perinthalmanna; Mankada: Government Model Higher Secondary School, Perinthalmanna; Malappuram: MSP Higher Secondary School, Malappuram; Vengara: PSMO College, Tirurangadi; Vallikkunnu: Government Higher Secondary School, Tirurangadi; Tirurangadi: KMMMO Arabic College, Tiruranagadi; Tanur & Tirur: SSM Polytechnic, Tirur; Kottakkal: Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Tirur; Thavanur: Kelappaji College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Thavanur; and, Ponnani: AV Higher Secondary School, Ponnani.

As many as 3,716 government employees will be deployed for the counting in the district. There will be 1,186 micro observers, 1,628 counting supervisors and 902 assistant counting supervisors. The counting of votes polled in the Malappuram Lok Sabha byelection will also be carried out along with that of the Assembly polls. The postal votes of the Lok Sabha byelection will be counted at the collectorate here.