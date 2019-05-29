Corporation’s mPOS machines to make tax collection simple

The Kollam Corporation has introduced mPOS machines to make tax collection a simple and hassle-free affair.

Bill collectors deployed by the Corporation will visit households in all 55 wards, making it easy for the taxpayer to remit the amount.

All taxes could be paid using credit and debit cards without visiting the office and the device will print receipts once the amount has been paid. There is also provision to send the receipt as SMS and email to the taxpayer. Corporation authorities could monitor the process and find the location of tax collectors using GPS and the device could handle signal-related glitches.

The Corporation has also installed an mPOs terminal at the office and this new facility was introduced considering the long-standing demand of city residents. The mPOS facility was launched in association with HDFC Bank.

“Kollam is the second Corporation in Kerala to get ISO-9001-2015 certification. This facility was introduced as per the ‘ease of doing business’ concept of the ISO. The Corporation will also be conducting an adalat to address all tax-related grievances,” Mayor V. Rajendrababu has said.