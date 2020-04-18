Corporation announces pre-monsoon action plan

The city Corporation has announced an action plan for its pre-monsoon cleaning activities to prevent the spread of vector diseases.

The action plan presented by Mayor K. Sreekumar chalks out the activities to be taken up over a month from April 20 to May 20.

As part of this, meetings of ward-level sanitation committees will be held initially in all the wards. The activities to be taken up include cleaning of drains, source destruction of mosquitoes, cleaning up of waste dumps, and awareness campaigns. One volunteer will have the responsibility of 50 houses in source destruction activities.

The public will be made aware of ensuring that no water is collected in the surroundings of their homes, inside coconut or egg shells, sun shades or bottles, and behind the fridge. Special focus will be given to cleaning up the surroundings of houses that are lying vacant. Larvae destruction activities will be carried out in unused wells.

Sundays will be observed as dry days. An online system will be put in place for the volunteers to inform the Corporation of the activities completed in their respective areas. Awareness campaigns on prevention of vector diseases, COVID-19 and importance of dry day will be organised in government and private organisations, clubs, wedding halls, and markets with the help of NSS volunteers, Vyapari Vyavasai organisations, youth organisations, health workers, Kudumbashree and anganwadi workers. In public areas, source destruction activities and cleaning up using bleaching powder will be carried out. Waste accumulated in the city will be segregated. The city Corporation has already begun fogging activities in some wards to prevent the spread of vector diseases. Mass fogging will be carried out in areas from where such diseases are reported. Health inspectors have been provided ₹25,000 for taking up these activities. Also ₹1 crore has also been earmarked for pre-monsoon cleaning activities.

Meeting

The Mayor will chair an overview meeting on May 23 to assess the month-long activities.