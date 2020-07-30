Coronavirus | Religious leaders, NGOs to be part of Kerala’s action plan against COVID-19

Religious leaders, opinion makers, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are to be roped in for implementing the State government’s Covid Health Action Plan for coastal areas that is expected to strengthen the COVID-19 prevention work there and ensure primary health-care facilities to the residents.
They will be part of the district coastal health boards to be chaired by the respective District Collectors. Local-level coastal health task forces too will be formed. The action plan also proposes setting up of special outposts, testing facilities, first-line treatment centres, and institutions for reverse quarantine to help elderly people and those with serious health issues.
An order released by the department on Thursday says the decision to have a special plan for the coastal areas was taken in view of a large number of cases emerging in clusters in coastal areas. Sentinel surveillance is being undertaken there to get information of possible cases there. The first case of community spread in the country was reported in the coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram.
The religious leaders, opinion leaders, and NGO representatives will be separately sensitised about COVID-19 prevention, surveillance, and protocols.
Elected representatives in local bodies, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), community volunteers, and health staff will visit each house to create awareness.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath