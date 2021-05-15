Coronavirus | Kozhikode Corporation to intensify COVID surveillance

It will form a squad for every 100 houses to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the city

Kozhikode Municipal Corporation will form a squad for every 100 houses to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the city. An all party meeting on Friday decided that the squads will consist of people’s representatives, volunteers, Anganwadi workers, Kudumbasree members and representatives of local residents association besides Corporation officials.

The duties of the squad include ensuring that the people in home isolation did not mingle with the other members of the family and were in room isolation. They will also have to bring those who show symptoms to the testing camps and shift them to domiciliary treatment centres if they turn positive.

The service of special officers, who have received police training will be used in the clusters. It is their duty to ensure that those who await RT-PCR test results do not mingle with others during the waiting period.

Meanwhile efforts are in full swing to collect as many pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators under the ‘Oxygen Challenge’. Assistance of voluntary organisations is being sought to raise funds as well as resources for the fight against COVID-19. Their help is also welcomed in widening the reach of mobile vaccination units.

The influence of political leaders will be used to shift patients who did not have facility for home isolation, to the nearest DCC. Those who had no access to food, will be catered through the Kudumbasree’s Janakeeya Hotels or the community kitchen that has started at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Nadakkavu. More community kitchens will be set up if the need arises. A granary will be set up at Tagore Centenary Hall for the purpose, the meeting decided.

Deputy Mayor Musafir Ahamed presided over. Health Standing Committee Chairperson S.Jayasree, National Health Mission Project Manager P.Naveen and representatives of various political parties took part.