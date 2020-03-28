Coronavirus | Kollam sub-collector jumps quarantine

Kollam sub-collector Anupam Mishra, a 2016-batch IAS officer, has been suspended by the Kerala government for violating the COVID-19 quarantine norms.

Mr. Mishra had recently visited Singapore and was asked to remain in home isolation for 14 days on his return on March 19.

However, he reportedly left for his home in Uttar Pradesh the same day without informing Health Department officials and the District Collector.

Mr. Mishra initially misled health officials by creating an impression that he was still at Kollam whenever they contacted him. His neighbours, however, noted his absence and informed the authorities. “When health officials went to his place as part of their routine visits to those under quarantine, they found him missing,” Kollam Collector B. Abdul Nasar told mediapersons on Friday.

When contacted over the phone, Mr. Mishra said he was staying at Bengaluru with his brother, who is a doctor. But the police traced him to Sultanpur in U.P. He reportedly told officials who demanded an explanation that he went to his hometown for his safety.

The police have filed a case against the officer for violating government instructions.

Members of his staff, including the driver and gunman, are currently under home isolation.