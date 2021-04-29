Coronavirus | Kerala’s case graph registers a new high

35,013 test positive even as average TPR rises to 25.34%, active case pool stands at 2,66,646

The State’s COVID-19 case graph in the second wave of the pandemic showed another alarming rise on Wednesday when the daily new cases rose to 35,013 cases when 1,38,190 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

This is yet another new high for the State, and with the case graph still climbing, these figures may be overtaken in the coming days.

The average test positivity rate (TPR) in the State, which was a little over 19% a week ago, has risen to 25.34%. The State’s active case pool now has 2,66,646 patients.

However, just 8.5% of the diseased are ending up in hospitals during the second wave. A chunk of the COVID-19 cases in the State are mild and being isolated at home or institutions, providing some relief to the health system.

The number of COVID patients currently being treated in hospitals in the State is 22,726, with 4,436 persons newly admitted on Wednesday. At present, a total of 5,28,407 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation.

ICU admissions up

ICU admissions, however, continue to rise and, as on Wednesday, the State has 1,528 critically ill patients who are being cared for in ICUs, while those requiring ventilator assistance has risen to 535.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 14,95,377 cases.

With the State easing up on the discharge policy and letting people out of hospitals/institutions once their clinical symptoms subside, it has seen a surge in recoveries in the past two days. On Wednesday, 15,505 people were declared to have recovered and in the past two days alone, 23,918 people have been added to the recovery list. The total recoveries till date is 12,23,185.

41 deaths

On Wednesday, the State added 41 new deaths to its toll, taking the cumulative toll of COVID-19 fatalities in the State to 5,211 deaths.

Thrissur and Malappuram reported eight deaths each, Thiruvananthapuram seven, Kannur six, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kozhikode three each, Kottayam two while one death each was reported from Palakkad.

The active case pool in Ernakulam district has climbed to 43,853 patients, followed by Kozhikode with 37,825 cases. Again, hospitalised patients in both these districts are a little over 2,500 each.

Five districts have 2,000-2,600 hospitalised patients each, while another five districts have over 1,000 hospitalised patients each.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 5,287 cases, Kozhikode 4,317, Thrissur 4,107, Malappuram 3,684, Thiruvananthapuram 3,210, Kottayam 2,917,Alappuzha 2,235, Palakkad 1,920, Kannur 1,857, Kollam 1,422, Idukki 1,251, Pathanamthitta 1,202, Kasaragod 872 and Wayanad 732 cases.