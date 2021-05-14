Kerala

Coronavirus | Kerala extends lockdown till May 23

Health workers take swabs from people for COVID-19 test at a temporary testing lab at Palakkad.   | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday extended the lockdown in Kerala till May 23.

The administration would impose triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts. The localities were witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Vijayan said more severe curbs on civic life was necessary to bridle the raging pandemic. The pandemic management committee had recommended further curbs and extension of the lockdown to prevent the pestilence from overrunning the State's limited health care capacity.

Mr. Vijayan said the government take steps to mitigate the ill effects of the lockdown, chiefly loss of livelihood. He announced free food kits for the population and immediate distribution of social welfare pensions. The government would support Anganwadi teachers and Kudumbashree units.

Mr. Vijayan said the month of May was crucial for Kerala. The State was yet to discover whether the two-week lockdown had helped smoothen out the rising curve of infections.

