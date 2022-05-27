Convocation held at College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram
Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated the convocation of the 2020 batch of undergraduates and postgraduates at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, she underlined the role of emerging technologies in the modern times.
Director of Technical Education T.P. Byjubai presided over the function. CET Principal V. Suresh Babu also spoke.
