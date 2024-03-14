Contest judge accused in Kerala University Arts Festival bribery case found dead in Kannur

March 14, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - KANNUR

A competition judge embroiled in a bribery case linked to the Kerala University Arts Festival held in Thiruvananthapuram recently was found dead at his house at Chovva in Kannur on March 13 night.

The deceased, P.N. Shaji, had reportedly consumed poison. The police have recovered a suicide note in which Shaji professed his innocence, denying any involvement in bribery to influence festival competition judgment.

Shaji, the primary accused in the bribery case, was supposed to appear at the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police station for further questioning.

The case, implicating four persons, including two dance instructors and an assistant, had cast a shadow over the integrity of the festival’s Margamkali competition, leading to the withholding of results pending investigation.

The police said Shaji’s role as a judge in the contentious competition had come under scrutiny, with the organisers raising some complaints. Allegations had surfaced regarding sending details of contestant via intermediaries to Shaji’s personal phone, prompting an inquiry.

His family said that he had gone to his room during the day and locked himself in. He refused to have lunch and asked not to be disturbed. As he did not respond later, the door was broken open and he was found dead.

SFI behind the death: Sudhakaran

Meanwhile, Congress leader K. Sudhakaran, who met the family, accused the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), behind Shaji’s death.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that Shaji refused to give more score to certain people competing in the Margamkali event.

The Congress leader further said that the case against Shaji was “fabricated” by the SFI.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha - 1056, 0471-2552056)