Container Road to get street lights: Hibi Eden

February 27, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has accepted the ₹91.2 crore estimate submitted by a Delhi-based company to strengthen and improve Container Road that links Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal with NH 66 at Kalamassery.

Hibi Eden, MP, said in a communication on Tuesday that the work would begin as soon as the NHAI handed over the acceptance letter to the company. The project included setting up street lights along the stretch, he said.

Mr. Eden said he had raised the issue in Parliament twice. Discussions were also held with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and the NHAI authorities. “I had also informed the authorities of extending support to those who refused to pay toll in protest against the lack of street lights along the stretch,” he said.

The Ernakulam MP said steps had been taken to set up high-mast lights at Goshree Junction, Kothad Junction, and Old Anavathil Junction at a cost of ₹22 lakh.

