Consumerfed launches online sale of home appliances

The Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed) has entered the online market of home appliances. The service, offered with the support of a popular home appliances distributor, will be available in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts in the first phase.

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip launched the new service on Monday at the Consumerfed regional office in Kozhikode while Federation chairman M. Mehaboob presided over.

During the pandemic, Consumerfed was active in the online sale of essential supplies, the success of which prompted it to venture into the home appliances business, said Mr. Mehaboob. The increase in sale of home appliance during the Onam season was another reason that prompted Consumerfed to take the step.