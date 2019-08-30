Constitution of Malankara Church: Now, Jacobite Syrian Church to move SC

The feud between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions in the Malankara Church has taken a new turn, with the Jacobite Syrian Church now deciding to approach the Supreme Court with the “original manuscript of the 1934 Constitution of the Malankara Church,” which it claimed to have obtained recently.

The Orthodox faction had the other day moved the Supreme Court with a contempt plea against the government, accusing it of not willing to implement the apex order regarding ownership over a few churches.

At a media conference on Friday, the Jacobite faction claimed that the Orthodox group had unauthorisedly introduced a series of amendments to the original document. The Jacobite faction said they were willing to submit the documents for any forensic analysis to prove its veracity. The Orthodox faction should come forward and submit the original document in their possession, said Mathews Mor Anthimos Metropolitan.

The Orthodox Church was attempting to prevent the implementation of the Supreme Court order, fearing that the veracity of the documents, which they were relying upon in court cases, would be exposed, said Kuriakose Mor Theophilus Metropolitan.

Joseph Mar Gregorios, metropolitan trustee of the church, was also present.