Conservationists to analyse impact of dams across Meenachil

Preliminary studies show that mini-dams could further raise the flood threat

As the Left Democratic Front government is moving full steam ahead with a proposal to construct a series of dams across the Meenachil, the river conservationists are slated to conduct an independent, scientific analysis of the project's impact on the environment as well as the society.

The move, according to Meenachil River Protection Council (MRPC), is part of an attempt to educate the public on how effective the Meenachil River Valley Project will be in controlling the floods and feeding the various irrigation and drinking water projects. Preliminary studies conducted by the organisation has pointed to the mini-dams, which are expected to come up at seven locations, further raising the flood threat.

To back the argument, it also points to the check dams constructed along the river course, which has obstructed the steady flow of water due to lack of proper upkeep and triggered floods in the face of a changing climate.

``With the mini-dams, water level in the Meenachil will be raised up to ten feet , which in turn, will induce more floods during the monsoons. At the same time, water level in some of the major canals that feed to the river including the Llalam Thodu and the Ponnozhukum Thodu will also witness a proportionate rise in water level,'' explained Eby Immanuel, secretary, MRPC.

The Pala town will be the worst affected in case of a sudden gush of water from the tributary streams during the monsoon, he added.

A six-member expert committee, appointed by the State government to prepare a new report on the project, has already began its field study and visited Arunapuram and Koottanal Kadavu to asses viability of the dam-cum regulators at these locations.

A detailed project report prepared in 2011 proposed construction of a series of mini-dam-cum-regulators, a dam at Pazhukkakanam and construction of a modified tunnel in three different phases. The mini-dams were suggested at Arunapuram, Parampuzha, Pallikkunnu in Ettumanur, Chemplavu in Kidangoor, Kuttanal Kadavu in Bharananganam and Cheripadu in Theekoy panchayat.

The project, which has remained in limbo for several decades after it had been first proposed, was revived with Roshy Augustine assuming office as Water Resource Minister.