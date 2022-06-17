Congress workers lay siege to AG’s office
They alleged harassment against Rahul, Sonia
Congress workers laid siege to the Accountant General’s office in Thrissur on Friday as part of a countrywide agitation against the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The protest, led by the Thrissur District Congress Committee, alleged that the Narendra Modi government was trying to intimidate the Congress and its national leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi using the ED.
“The investigative agencies, which should act independently, have been made tools to attack the Congress party and its national leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the greatest disaster faced by modern India,” said T.N. Prathapan, MP.
The Congress would continue its fight against the Union government and its anti-democratic moves. The Congress was leading a fight to end the draconic rule of the Modi government, he added.
The march took out from the DCC office to the AG’s office was participated by leaders including DCC president Jose Vallur, Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, and other leaders. The police arrested the leaders including Mr. Prathapan.
