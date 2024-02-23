Congress’ Samaragni Yatra enters Alappuzha

February 23, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Congress is not only confronting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but is in a fight against various central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said.

He was inaugurating a public meeting organised in connection with Samaragni, a Statewide yatra being led by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, at SDV School ground, Alappuzha on Friday.

Mr. Venugopal said that the Union government had politicised ED and CBI to target opposition figures. He alleged that the BJP had made ₹6,000 crore through the electoral bond scheme. An investigation into the source of the money would reveal details of the biggest corruption the country had witnessed, Mr. Venugopal said.

He said the money in the Congress’ account was collected from its workers and supporters. The Congress leader criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the violence-hit Manipur. He said the biggest enemies of the BJP were farmers.

Mr. Venugopal said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would bring an end to communism in Kerala through his actions. He alleged that the Chief Minister had received kickbacks by allowing mineral sand-mining along the Alappuzha coast.

Earlier, the yatra was given a rousing reception at Thondankulangara by Congress workers led by District Congress Committee president B. Babuprasad. Congress leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Shanimol Usman, A.A. Shukhoor and others attended the meeting.

Another public meeting was held at Georgean ground at Mavelikara. Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Satheesan will interact with people from different walks of life at Kalyani Auditorium in Alappuzha on Saturday at 10 a.m.