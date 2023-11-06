HamberMenu
Congress march to Sree Kerala Varma College turns violent, two injured

Malpractices alleged in recently held college union elections

November 06, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
KSU workers pouring black oil on a poster of Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu near the Thrissur Collectorate on November 5, 2023 alleging that she had intervened to sabotage the recent union elections at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur.

KSU workers pouring black oil on a poster of Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu near the Thrissur Collectorate on November 5, 2023 alleging that she had intervened to sabotage the recent union elections at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

A protest march led by the Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) to Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur on November 6, 2023 alleging malpractices in the recently held college union elections turned violent.

The march taken out from the DCC office was stopped by the police using barricades near the college. The police used water cannons when the protesters attempted to remove the barricades following which tension prevailed in the area for some time. Two persons injured in the incident were admitted to a hospital.

The Congress workers called for the resignation of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu alleging that she had intervened to sabotage the college elections in which a Kerala Students Union (KSU) candidate was declared winner initially. However, the Students Federation of India (SFI) candidate was declared the winner after a recounting.

Meanwhile, KSU State president Aloysius Xavier has withdrawn his indefinite hunger strike. He started the hunger strike on November 2 (Thursday) night demanding re-polling of college union elections in Sree Kerala Varma College.

KSU sources said “the next round of agitations” will start soon.

