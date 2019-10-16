Congress leader lauds NSS stand

The Nair Service Society had never been in the habit of pursuing any blind standpoint, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said.

Mr. Venugopal was talking to reporters during an election campaign of United Democratic Front candidate P. Mohanraj in Konni on Wednesday.

He said the NSS always helped those who could reconcile with society.

Mr. Venugopal said matters of faith should be left to the believers and not to activists.

He said both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front would have to answer the questions raised by the people of Kerala for creating avoidable controversies over matters relating to ritualistic tradition and custom at Sabarimala.

Mr. Venugopal said the UDF would not interfere in Church disputes. He said the Malankara Orthodox Church had not taken any particular stand towards any political party or coalition. The Church had made it clear in an official release too, he said.

He alleged that the government had taken lightly the controversial granting of grace marks by the Mahatma Gandhi University. Only the LDF government could provide grace marks to help a student, who was close to the Higher Education Minister and his private secretary, pass the university examinations, he said.

He alleged that the LDF government had destroyed the people’s hopes by destroying the trust in the Public Service Commission.