Congress alleges conspiracy in Oddanchatram project

Palakkad District Congress Committee president A. Thankappan inaugurating the valedictory session of a dharna staged by the Congress against Oddanchatram project at Anikode, near Chittur, on Friday.

District Congress Committee president A. Thankappan has alleged conspiracy and corruption behind the project to bring the Aliyar dam water to Oddanchatram in Tamil Nadu.

Inaugurating the valedictory session of a dharna held by the Congress at Anikode, near Chittur, Palakkad, in protest against the project to take the Aliyar dam water to Oddanchatram on Friday, Mr. Thankappan said the Tamil Nadu government would not have made a ₹930-crore project without taking the approval of the Kerala government.

He said Tamil Nadu was trying to take the Parambikulam-Aliyar dam water for other purposes in the name of drinking water. It would be a violation of the Supreme Court order banning transferring of water from one river basin to another, he added.