Cong. seeks Sivankutty’s exit

District Congress Committee president Satheesan Pacheni on Thursday said that members of the Assembly who destroyed public property by indulging in violent behaviour in the House would face imprisonment tomorrow, if not today. He was inaugurating a dharna in front of the collectorate led by the District Congress Committee, demanding the resignation of Education Minister V. Sivankutty in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that he should face trial in the Assembly violence case.

DCC vice president V.V. Purushothaman presided over the function.