Kerala

Cong offers tax-free petrol in protest against price hike

KPCC working president Kodikkunnil Suresh inaugurating a symbolic tax-free Neeti petrol pump set up by the Congress district committee at Malappuram on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Kodikkunnil Suresh blamed both the Union and the State governments for the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel. He said both the Centre and

the State were unleashing “tax terror”.

He was speaking after inaugurating a symbolic tax-free Neeti petrol pump set up by the District Congress Committee (DCC) here on Saturday.

The tax-free pump, done in protest against the increasing prices of petrol and diesel, offered petrol for ₹44.52 a litre.

DCC president V.S. Joy presided over the function. KPCC general secretaries Aryadan Shoukath, Alipatta Jameela, E. Mohammed Kunhi, K.P. Abdul Majeed, Sakeer Pullara, and P.C.A. Noor spoke.


Comments
