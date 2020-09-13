Kerala

Cong. factional feud at its peak at Kadungalloor

Members of Congress factions in Kadungalloor exchanged blows at a reception held for newly elected mandalam and block representatives on Friday.

A section of workers affiliated to the ‘I’ faction staged a march to the meeting held at the mandalam committee office. They alleged that the ‘I’ group was denied adequate representation in the newly elected block and mandalam committees. The scuffle broke out after those at the meeting objected to efforts by the rival faction to disrupt the proceedings. The situation was later brought under control.

The incident followed the growing factional feud between ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups at Kadungalloor.

