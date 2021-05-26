Confusion over conduct of Plus One exams

The Education Department is yet to fix the schedule for the exams

According to sources, the Education Department is yet to fix the schedule for the exams. Due to the pandemic situation, the students did not come to the school at all in the last academic year. Though they were supposed to have online classes on the VICTERS channel, teachers claim that the portions were finished in a hurry. The classes for Plus One students began only by November last. The students were promised regular sessions to clear their doubts, but a large majority of schools did not conduct any.

K.K. Sreejesh Kumar, general secretary, Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (KAHSTA), said on Wednesday that the department’s focus for online classes was mainly on students in Class 10 and Class 12.

“This is problematic because the lessons in Plus One syllabus form the basis of any subject that they may want to pursue for higher studies. Both Plus One and Plus Two marks are added while applying for graduate courses in colleges as well,” he said. Plus Two students and Class 10 students had got around two-and-a-half months of regular classes since January. But Plus One students did not get them, Mr. Kumar said. Students who follow Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus need not bother about this because only their Plus Two marks are considered for higher studies.

The KAHSTA functionary said the students were now worried if the exams would be held after starting Plus Two classes. “The department should have ideally held at least three months of regular classes for Plus One students, determine some focus areas, and then conduct their final exams,” Mr. Kumar said.

The association also urged the government to help teachers and students get access to the official orders and circulars of the Education Department through official WhatsApp groups and its website. The KAHSTA claimed that information was right now disseminated through private WhatsApp groups, leading to confusion.