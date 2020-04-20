Confusion about relaxation in Idukki

There was confusion about relaxation in the district, a green zone, on Monday.

In Thodupuzha and Kattappana municipalities a large number of shops were opened in the morning and people turned up in large numbers.

The police reached the shops and closed them down. By afternoon, the towns slowly came back to the lockdown mode.

Owner of a furniture shop in Kattappana said that the shop was opened in the morning as most of the shops in the town limit were opened, However, he said that by noon the police reached there and asked the staff to close the shop.

District Collector H. Dinesan said that the areas already declared as hotspots, the relaxation announced by the government would not come into effect.

The hotpots in the district were Thodupuzha municipality, Kanjikuzhy, Mariyapuram, Adimali, Bisonvalley and Senapathy grama panchayats. In addition, curbs were in effect on all wards of the grama panchayats bordering with Tamil Nadu.