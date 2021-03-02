Concern over ‘focus points’ for Plus Two exams

‘Half-baked portions could affect academic prospects’

Plus Two students pursuing Science stream are worried over the long-term impact of ‘focus points’, the portions culled out from various chapters that they have been asked to study for the final exams. Their model tests began on Monday.

Due to the pandemic situation, most of the classes were held online this academic year. According to the students, a majority of the chapters were wound up in a hurry between December and January and the exams are scheduled for March third week. Asked how they can study so much in such a short time, the Education Department’s response was that they may appear for the exams after studying only the ‘focus points’. There is no need to go through all the chapters.

The students, however, said there was confusion about the ‘focus points’ published by the State Council for Educational Research and Training. The excerpts say that no chapter has been excluded from the ‘focus points’. They have been prepared after avoiding alternate portions. But, the students say that the chapters can be understood in total only if the removed portions too are learnt.

According to a group of students from Kozhikode, there is no formal communication on these ‘focus points’ as well.

“The authorities have only two objectives: to help the maximum number of students clear the exams and finish off the exercise ahead of the Assembly polls. So, the evaluation process is expected to be very liberal so that the pass percentage is not affected,” said sources.

However, some parents say that this would impact bright students. This will affect those who are planning for higher studies, and those appearing for exams such as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, will be the worst hit.