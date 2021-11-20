Kerala

Complete second dose of vaccination soon: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine be administered to the eligible population in the State as soon as possible.

At the COVID-19 review meeting here on Saturday, he directed that the list of the eligible population who are due for the second dose of vaccine be prepared and arrangements be made to vaccinate them.

District Collectors and Ministers in charge of districts should hold meetings with the local body representatives and expedite the vaccination process. Ward-level committees and other departments should help with necessary measures to complete the vaccination.

It was decided at the meeting that the field-level hospitals created during the peak of the pandemic to reduce crowding at secondary and tertiary care hospitals – COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres – be retained only in localities where they are absolutely necessary.

Mr. Vijayan also directed that COVID-19 surveillance in schools, post re-opening, be strengthened.

It was decided at the meeting to complete distribution of COVID-19-related financial assistance without delay.


