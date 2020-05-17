Kerala

Community kitchens for the expats in quarantine

Civic body to feed 350 people

The Alappuzha municipality will launch ‘Karunya Nagaram Pravasi Adukala’ (kitchen) to distribute food to expatriates observing mandatory quarantine period.

Alappuzha municipal chairman Illikkal Kunjumon said that the civic body would feed 350 people three times a day.

1.25 lakh people

“We provided lunch to 1.25 lakh people through seven community kitchens during the lockdown. With the easing of lockdown restrictions, community kitchens run by the municipality have been closed.

However, from Monday onwards, Pravasi Adukala will start functioning at the Town Hall. Apart from giving food to expatriates lodged at the COVID-19 care centres, food will be provided to other people in quarantine and doctors and medical staff on COVID-19 duty at General Hospital, Alappuzha,” Mr. Kunjumon said.

The chairman said that the food would also be distributed at the shelter home for people who are rescued from the streets of Alappuzha.

No more wanderers

“Apart from giving food, we will make their stay permanent. Nobody will be allowed to wander the streets during the COVID-19 times,” Mr. Kunjumon said.

