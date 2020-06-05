Kerala

Commissioner moots sand removal

408 truck loads of sand removed in two days

The Sabarimala Special Commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court has apprised the court of the need to restore river Pampa in the foothills of Sabarimala as well as the banks to its pre-deluge condition through well coordinated efforts by various stakeholders.

In his report submitted to the court a year ago, Special Commissioner M. Manoj had stated that each stakeholder should report to the court regarding the steps taken for restoration of river Pampa along the Triveni-Njunangar Bridge stretch.

The State government, Forest Department, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), Irrigation Department, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), Institute of Land and Disaster Management and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) are the major stakeholders.

The report said long-term and short-term plan may be initiated to remove the sand accumulated on the riverbed and on the banks. The report further said the stakeholders may be directed to consider and implement the recommendations of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) before removing the sand deposits in the Pampa. The report also suggested that the stakeholders may be directed to prepare a Disaster Management Plan for Pampa-Triveni-Njunangar stretch of the river.

NCESS findings

The NCESS expert team headed by senior scientist D. Padmalal had found huge accumulation of a heterogenous-type bed materials containing a wide spectrum of particles such as sand, gravel, cobbles and boulders, along with huge uprooted trees at Pampa-Triveni.

Preliminary observations quantified the volume of bed materials accumulated at 40,000 cubic meters (sand, gravel, cobbles and boulders). More than 75% of this was construction grade sand and gravel, said Dr. Padmalal.

The Irrigation Department had quantified the quantum of sand deposit at 75,000 cubic metre while a Revenue Department survey had put it at 1.29 lakh cubic metre.

408 truck loads shifted

Thiruvalla Subcollector Vinay Goyal, who is charge of the ongoing sand removal mission, said a total of 698.7 cubic metre (408 truck loads) of sand and silt had been removed on Thursday and Friday.

Dr. Goyal said 13 earth movers and 31 trucks were deployed for shifting the sand collected from the riverbed to the site suggested by the Forest Department at Chakkupalam, near the KSRTC depot, on Friday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 9:15:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/commissioner-moots-sand-removal/article31760411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY