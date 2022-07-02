Comments on SSLC results misinterpreted: Sivankutty

‘High number of A+ grades given in the SSLC examinations last year were the result of hard work by all’

‘High number of A+ grades given in the SSLC examinations last year were the result of hard work by all’

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Saturday said his remarks on SSLC results last year had been misinterpreted.

The Minister had made a gaffe on Friday when he remarked at an award presentation function that last year’s SSLC examination results had become a national joke.

On Saturday, Mr. Sivankutty tried to explain his statements saying the results last year were the result of hard work by students, teachers, and parents against the backdrop of many challenges. The main criticism in social media then was about the high number of A+ grades (1,25,509) in the SSLC examinations. It was alleged that even migrant workers had been given A+.

“When the issue came up in the Assembly, I flayed such attempts since students’ success was achieved after hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students should not be belittled on any account. If need be, ridicule me,” the Minister said.

Then instead of considering the good grades secured by students from the State, some voices from the University of Delhi had criticised them, leading to the decision to conduct entrance tests, There were attempts to portray the large number of A+ results secured by students as a joke. This was what he had been explaining at the award function, but his comments had been misinterpreted, Mr. Sivankutty said. When many States had decided against conducting examination, the State had conducted public examinations and declared results. Certificates in possession of the students had much value, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The Minister had said on Friday that over 1.25 lakh students had secured A+ grade last year. This year, though the pass percentage was more than 99%, the department had taken special care to ensure that the results were recognised at the national level, and the A+ results met the standards.

T