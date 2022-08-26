Come clean on Governor's accusations, Oppn. tells CM

Discord between Governor, CM roils politics for second day

The simmering discord between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over university appointments roiled the State politics for the second consecutive day on Friday. It was also likely to echo in the Assembly when it reconvenes on Monday.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Mr. Khan's accusation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had "pleaded" for the extension of the tenure of Kannur university Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran beyond the retirement age was damning.

He said Mr. Khan had claimed that Mr. Vijayan had beseeched the Governor to give weightage to Mr. Ravindran because Kannur was the Chief Minister's "home district."

Mr. Satheesan said that, if true, Mr. Vijayan's action betrayed a conflict of interest. It also smacked of parochialism, unbefitting the Chief Minister's position. Mr. Vijayan should break his silence., he said.

Mr. Khan appeared not to let up on his strident criticism of the government. Speaking to a television channel, Mr. Khan said Mr. Vijayan rarely briefed him. He said Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member M. A. Baby, who expounded on political decorum in a recent FB post, should advise the Chief Minister.

Mr. Khan revealed that he had asked security not to allow political appointees to accompany Ministers into Raj Bhavan for one-to-one meetings. "I noticed the Ministers are always looking for the approval of personal staff when interacting with the Governor. The Ministers are free to bring the secretary of their respective departments. Not political appointees,." he said.

Mr. Khan said he might constitute a commission to inquire into the flood of complaints against Kannur university. He had no conflict with the government.

The Governor said he had honoured the word he had given to Mr. Vijayan, despite a cautionary warning from other constitutional agencies, including the Accountant General.

However, Mr. Khan said he felt, as an afterthought, that he had gone against his good judgement. Hence, the Governor told the government that he did not want to continue as Chancellor of Universities and Mr. Vijayan could have the honour.