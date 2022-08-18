Colourful processions mark Sree Krishna Jayanti in Wayanad

Hundreds of children participate in shobhayatras

Children dressed up as Krishna and Radha take part in a Shobhayatra organised at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The hills resounded with chants of Lord Krishna, and colourful processions with children dressed up as Krishna and Radha marked Sri Krishna Jayanti celebrations in Wayanad.

The pageantry was organised by the district unit of Balagokulam. Hundreds of children participated in ‘shobhayatras’ held in connection with the celebration.

Scenes from the life of Sree Krishna such as Kaliyamardhanam, Geethopadesham, and Puthanamoksham were depicted. There were also rare tableaux such as Ananthashayanam and Matsyavatharam.

The shobhayatras set off at 3.30 p.m. and converged with the Maha Shobhayatra at various points. Tableaux depicting mythological tales were the highlight of the processions.

Balagokulam State secretary Mohandas Balussery inaugurated the Maha Shobhayatra on the Mariyamman temple premises at Sulthan Bathery at 4 p.m. It concluded on the Maha Ganapati temple premises at Ganapathivattom.