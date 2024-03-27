GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector-led panel to monitor political ads across media

March 27, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prior approval of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) should be obtained for political advertisements in the electronic media, District Collector N. Devidas said on Wednesday. Presiding over a review meeting of the panel, he said pre-certification is mandatory for political advertisements on TV/cable channels, as bulk SMS, voice message, e-paper, audio/video displayed in public places, social media websites, cinema and radio.

The main responsibilities of the committee is media monitoring in accordance with election norms and approval of advertisements. Pre-certification is required for political advertisements and election materials published in print media on the day before polling and on polling day.

The committee along with the District Election Officer as its chairperson will scrutinise the application and issue the certification. “Publication or broadcast of advertisements without certification will result in strict legal action under various sections of the Representation of the People Act and for the violation of the Supreme Court judgment. Media houses should take care to air/publish only certified advertisements,” said Mr. Devidas.

The Collector has also instructed Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to ensure that the election process is flawless and transparent. Each ARO should closely monitor the functioning of Voter Facilitation Centres. He has also directed to ensure that the voters are not influenced in any way by concealing the name of the people’s representatives in constructions using MP and MLA funds till the end of the election.

While officials have been deputed to make necessary arrangements for election observers, the functioning of various squads will be ensured in all booths. “Action should be taken on reported cases and additional arrangements should be made for model-pink polling stations as required,” said the Collector.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.