Collector-led panel to monitor political ads across media

March 27, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

Prior approval of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) should be obtained for political advertisements in the electronic media, District Collector N. Devidas said on Wednesday. Presiding over a review meeting of the panel, he said pre-certification is mandatory for political advertisements on TV/cable channels, as bulk SMS, voice message, e-paper, audio/video displayed in public places, social media websites, cinema and radio.

The main responsibilities of the committee is media monitoring in accordance with election norms and approval of advertisements. Pre-certification is required for political advertisements and election materials published in print media on the day before polling and on polling day.

The committee along with the District Election Officer as its chairperson will scrutinise the application and issue the certification. “Publication or broadcast of advertisements without certification will result in strict legal action under various sections of the Representation of the People Act and for the violation of the Supreme Court judgment. Media houses should take care to air/publish only certified advertisements,” said Mr. Devidas.

The Collector has also instructed Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to ensure that the election process is flawless and transparent. Each ARO should closely monitor the functioning of Voter Facilitation Centres. He has also directed to ensure that the voters are not influenced in any way by concealing the name of the people’s representatives in constructions using MP and MLA funds till the end of the election.

While officials have been deputed to make necessary arrangements for election observers, the functioning of various squads will be ensured in all booths. “Action should be taken on reported cases and additional arrangements should be made for model-pink polling stations as required,” said the Collector.