year
Coast Guard holds medical camp in Lakshadweep

April 30, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day medical camp was held in Kavaratti and Androth islands on April 29 and 30 by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) district headquarters, in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The Lakshadweep Administration offered all support. The outreach programme focused on providing super-specialist medical coverage to the local populace through consultation with domain experts. AIIMS Director M. Srinivas headed the medical team that comprised 15 specialist doctors from the fields of Gynecology, Paediatrics, Neurology, Dermatology, and Orthopaedics, says an official release.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Srinivas in the presence of Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, Commander Coast Guard Region (West) and Surgeon Commodore Diviya Gautam, Principal Director (Medical Services) at the Coast Guard headquarters. About 1,500 citizens from each island attended the camp, where expert consultation and medicines were given free of cost. The medical team also delivered basic life support (BLS) lectures to local medical professionals to enhance the standards of medical care.

