Coast guard DG reviews ongoing projects in capital

He assesses operational strategy ICG surface platforms

Director General, Indian Coast Guard, V.S. Pathania visited the Coast Guard Station at Vizhinjam here on Thursday on his maiden tour to the State capital after assuming charge.

During the visit, the flag officer reviewed the operational strategy and deployment philosophy of Indian Coast Guard surface platforms along the south Kerala Coast. He visited ongoing projects sites, ICG Jetty at Vizhinjam and ICG Air Enclave land near the domestic terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The Director General thanked the State government on the recent decision of the Kerala government and the Kerala Maritime Board to auction/scrap the wreck of tugboat Brahmekshara from the construction site of ICG Jetty which was hampering the construction of the Indian Coast Guard jetty at Vizhinjam.

Expressing satisfaction on the progress of land acquisition and infrastructure development for setting up the air enclave, he said it would enhance search, rescue and reconnaissance capabilities of the Coast Guard in the south Kerala region.