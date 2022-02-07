CM’s UAE stopover pumps up Kerala expats

Pinarayi woos Gulf investors for projects in State

A slice of personal-level diplomatic outreach and initiatives aimed at wooing investors to the resource-starved State marked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s weeklong stopover in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The unexpected transit in the Gulf Cooperation Council nation after a fortnight span of treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester in the U.S. has not only sent positive vibes to the 10-lakh strong Kerala expatriate community but also saw a cheerful bonhomie with the UAE leaders.

This was evident when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, broke the protocol and met Mr. Vijayan at the Dubai Expo 2020 venue.

Bonding over tweets

His tweet in Malayalam on Keralites playing a significant role in the economic and developmental growth of Dubai and the UAE and Mr. Vijayan responding through an Arabic tweet that Kerala would like to further strengthen the association with the UAE and Dubai also went viral on the social media.

Besides, the Chief Minister’s meetings with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Abdulla Mohammed Al Mazrui, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry have given the impression that the cooperation between Kerala and the UAE would improve in the coming years.

High on agenda

The State’s developmental cause was high on the cards during Mr. Vijayan’s interaction with the UAE leaders.

A delegation from the State will visit Dubai soon to enhance cooperation on start-ups and digital technologies. He also unveiled the UAE Nehru Trophy 2022 for the upcoming event to be held in the waters of Ras Al Khaimah in March.

Mr. Vijayan also underscored the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India and the expected support from the UAE government for the SilverLine semi-high speed corridor project of K-Rail.

Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates Airlines Group and President of Dubai Civil Aviation, and other officials were present at the opening of the Kerala week celebrations at the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo.

Indian Ambassador Sanjay Sudhir, Consul General Aman Puri and chairman of Lulu Group and Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber M.A. Yusuff Ali played host to the Chief Minister’s visit.

The Central government which had earlier cleared his travel plans also extended its support to facilitate Mr. Vijayan’s UAE itinerary though it remained undisclosed till the last moment.

Mr. Vijayan had continued to discharge his official duties from the U.S. without handing over charge to anyone in the Ministry.